LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 524.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Saia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $248,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 2.1 %

Saia stock opened at $414.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $443.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.