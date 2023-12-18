LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 10.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $421.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.35 and its 200 day moving average is $368.98. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $424.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.