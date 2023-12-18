LVW Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.