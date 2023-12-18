LVW Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,178,192.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,797,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 641,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,370,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,797,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,277 shares of company stock worth $35,551,916 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

