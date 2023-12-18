LVW Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 112,462 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $757.00.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

