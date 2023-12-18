LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.37. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

