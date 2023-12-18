LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $84.64 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

