LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE SCD opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.