LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE SCD opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $13.61.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
