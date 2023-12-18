Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 9,447 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

