Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $14.65 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.66. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

