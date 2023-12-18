Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $109.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of LGND opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

