Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 31,326 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,326 shares during the period. Envista accounts for about 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.40% of Envista worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Envista by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Envista Stock Down 1.2 %

NVST opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

