Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 20,046 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $227.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

