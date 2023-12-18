Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,773 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

