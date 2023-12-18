Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 130,017 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,017 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.77% of Viavi Solutions worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 141.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.58 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

