Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $17.95 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

American International Group Stock Down 0.7 %

AIG stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.