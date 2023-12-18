Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 71,313 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.12% of Leidos worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 82.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Leidos by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Leidos by 30.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

