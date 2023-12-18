LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 9.1 %
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
