LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $52.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

