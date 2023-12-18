Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
LDSCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
