Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KD

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KD stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,293 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.