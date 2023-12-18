Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFY

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.