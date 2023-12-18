Know Labs (KNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Know Labs Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Know Labs stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Know Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Know Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Know Labs stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 720,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Know Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

