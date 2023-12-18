Know Labs (KNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Know Labs Stock Performance

Shares of KNW opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.96. Know Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Know Labs

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Know Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) by 957.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,469 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Know Labs worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

