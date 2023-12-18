KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 135,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 97,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

