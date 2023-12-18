Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE KEG.UN opened at C$13.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$16.61.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keg Royalties Income Fund
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.