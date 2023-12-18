Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE KEG.UN opened at C$13.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$16.61.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.