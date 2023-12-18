JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $165.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $165.28. The company has a market cap of $477.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

