Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.87.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $187,431. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

