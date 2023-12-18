iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Position Lowered by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 457.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,194,000 after buying an additional 2,300,560 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,463,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 674,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,243,000 after purchasing an additional 504,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

