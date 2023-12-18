iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 9th Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

