iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $473.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $475.97. The firm has a market cap of $366.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $444.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

