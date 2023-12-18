Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $405.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.01. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $406.54.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

