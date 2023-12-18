Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 8.3% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $406.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.01.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

