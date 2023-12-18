Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 6.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 265.6% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $405.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.01. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $406.54.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

