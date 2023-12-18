Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fluent Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $405.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.01. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $406.54.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

