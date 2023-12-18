Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICE opened at $123.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $125.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

