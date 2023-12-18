Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.84.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.