Integra Resources’ (ITRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 304.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.41. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integra Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

