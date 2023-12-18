Integra Resources’ (ITRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 304.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Integra Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.41. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.