Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$223.18.

Several brokerages have commented on IFC. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$200.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$203.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$199.46. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$214.68. The firm has a market cap of C$35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.7342799 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

