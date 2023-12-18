Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $30.67 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $30.67 or 0.00074987 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $320.14 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

