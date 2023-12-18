Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Holdings Raised by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,104 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.82% of Ingevity worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Ingevity by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Ingevity by 91.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ingevity by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 827,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 136,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NGVT opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.