InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3,895.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in InfuSystem by 5,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.08. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of 258.81 and a beta of 1.22.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

