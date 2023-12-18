Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

