Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Mizuho

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.79.

Get Incyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INCY

Incyte Stock Down 2.4 %

INCY opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.