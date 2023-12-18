IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $385.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,615.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $171,614. Corporate insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

