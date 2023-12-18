Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $86.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Hologic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Hologic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.