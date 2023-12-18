Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.27 Per Share

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

BOWL stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £489.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,569.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.68. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211.85 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 291.50 ($3.66).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 400 ($5.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

