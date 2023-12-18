Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) versus Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Head-To-Head Review

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Admiral Group and Heritage Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A $1.07 31.33 Heritage Insurance $723.12 million 0.35 -$154.36 million $1.05 6.20

Admiral Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Admiral Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Admiral Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Admiral Group pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Insurance pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Admiral Group and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Admiral Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Heritage Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Heritage Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Admiral Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Admiral Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Admiral Group and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A Heritage Insurance 3.71% 18.34% 1.18%

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Admiral Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers its insurance product and services under the Admiral, Admiral Money, Apparent, Balumba, Bell, Compare.com, ConTe.it, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'Olivier, Qualitas Auto, and Veygo brands. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, emergency, and recovery services; property management, and reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as distribute indirectly to retail locations through wholesale agency relationships. Further, it offers personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of independent agencies. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

