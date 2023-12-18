Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $8.75 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $503.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 144,938 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $717,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

