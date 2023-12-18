Head to Head Survey: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) versus Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -41.31% N/A -141.70% Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $28.37 million 0.19 -$13.08 million ($0.38) -0.34 Semantix $264.23 million 0.21 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.86

This table compares SpringBig and Semantix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringBig, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SpringBig and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Semantix has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.84%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than SpringBig.

Risk & Volatility

SpringBig has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SpringBig beats Semantix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

