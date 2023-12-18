Head-To-Head Review: Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) versus NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and NI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.37 billion 1.16 N/A N/A N/A NI $324.44 million 0.82 -$53.10 million ($0.53) -24.53

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A NI -3.07% -4.59% -1.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats NI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance. It also provides accident and health, cyber, excess energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, M&A, marine and energy liability, political risk, professional liability, property binders, property D&F, space, upstream energy, general and excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional locations in Dublin, Ireland; London, United Kingdom; Miami, Florida; New York, New York; and Glen Allen, Virginia.

About NI

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.